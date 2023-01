New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jones Walker filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of Tribal Solutions Group and Tribal Communications. The suit accuses Tribal Ready, former Tribal Solutions senior vice president Clayton Wooley and other defendants of conspiring to misappropriate confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00010, Tribal Solutions Group, LLC et al v. Valandra et al.

Telecommunications

January 06, 2023, 8:20 PM