New Suit - Contract

Triarii Technology Solutions filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sean Paul Jigolyk on Friday in Wyoming District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Crowley Fleck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00045, Triarii Technology Solutions Inc. v. Jigolyk.

Wyoming

March 17, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Triarii Technology Solutions Inc

Plaintiffs

Crowley Fleck

defendants

Sean Paul Jigolyk

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract