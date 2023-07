News From Law.com

New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced today that, due the substantial reduction of the vacancies in Vicinage 15—which is comprised of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties— the judiciary can now to lift the suspension of all civil and matrimonial trials in those counties, while Vicinage 13 remains suspended, and Vicinage 11, which covers Passaic County, now faces suspension.

New Jersey

July 05, 2023, 2:25 PM

