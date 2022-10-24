Trial Over Georgias Restrictive Abortion Law Begins | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Georgia's ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy is causing distress among women denied the procedure and confusion among doctors, an abortion provider testified Monday on the first day of a trial to determine whether the state can continue enforcing the restriction. Carrie Cwiak, a plaintiff in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law, said women who have learned they are past the time period when abortion is allowed under state law have wondered out loud what they will do next.

Georgia

October 24, 2022, 5:07 PM