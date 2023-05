News From Law.com

Opening arguments for former Atlanta personal injury lawyer Richard Merritt's murder trial began Thursday morning. In 2019, Merritt was indicted on 34 counts of fraud, elder abuse and forgery before the state alleges he murdered his mother and went on the run. Merritt will be represented by public defender Darryl Queen and the case will be presided over by Judge Courtney Johnson in Dekalb County Superior Court.

Georgia

May 18, 2023, 6:52 PM

nature of claim: /