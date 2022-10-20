Trial Lawyer Mark Lanier Launches UK Firm for Class Actions,...

News From Law.com

Houston trial lawyer Mark Lanier and two English barristers have launched a new firm in the U.K. to handle the kinds of lawsuits Houston-based Lanier Law Firm does in the U.S., such as mass tort, antitrust and products liability litigation. The partners in the new firm, Lanier, Longstaff, Hedar & Roberts, are U.K. barristers Tom Longstaff and Duncan Hedar, both former solicitors who worked at Linklaters before becoming barristers; Lanier, founder of Lanier Law Firm in Houston; and Kevin Roberts, his firm's chief operating officer.

Legal Services

October 20, 2022, 5:49 PM