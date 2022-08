News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of the Eastern District of New York on Monday rescheduled the trial of former Mexican cabinet member Genaro García Luna for Jan. 9, an 11-week delay from the previously scheduled date in October. García Luna, who served as secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, has been charged with engaging in a criminal enterprise and distributing cocaine.

New York

August 15, 2022, 5:39 PM