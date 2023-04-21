Trial Courts Failure to Follow Instruction Dooms Class Certi...

News From Law.com

Litigation by students against their universities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic over campus closures has become a fixture of post pandemic cases, with students seeking reimbursement of tuition originally paid for in person classes and on campus opportunities. Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit granted an Illinois student a path forward after it reversed the dismissal of his claims seeking relief for a lack of educational services, which he argued was promised in a contract. However, within the same month, the Seventh Circuit vacated a district court's granting of class certification to Orion Eddlemon, who had filed a punitive class action lawsuit against Bradley University.

April 21, 2023, 12:34 PM

