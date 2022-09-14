New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Tri-State Insurance Company of Minnesota. The suit names Beauty Island LLC, Antoinette L. Dodd and other defendants in connection with commercial general liability claims stemming from an underlying personal injury suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03669, Tri-State Insurance Company of Minnesota v. Beauty Island, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 4:37 AM