New Suit - Contract

Martell Capital Group d/b/a Irongate and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a home construction project, was filed by Venable on behalf of TRG CP LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00341, TRG CP LLC v. Martell Capital Group LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2023, 7:46 PM