New Suit - Employment

Trevco Inc. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware District Court against employees Nathan Koach, Jason Reed and their clothing company Sub_Urban LLC, whose assets were purchased by Trevco for over $2.4 million. According to the complaint, Koach and Reed concealed information about Sub_Urban's advertising accounts on Facebook prior to the sale. The suit was brought by Cole Schotz. Notably, Koach and Reed sued Trevco on Oct. 6 claiming that Trevco's accusations are a pretext to avoid paying severance to Koach and Reed. The case is 1:22-cv-01645, Trevco Inc. v. Koach et al.