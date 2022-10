News From Law.com

Tressler, a Chicago-born midsize firm dedicated to the insurance industry, recently acquired a six-attorney team from Southern California-based Wade & Lowe. The move, which fills a gap in Tressler's insurance coverage capabilities and expands its geographic presence, comes as midsize firms continue to expand outside of their home markets through office launches as well as lateral hires in new geographies.

October 20, 2022, 11:25 AM