US Foods removed a biometric privacy class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Nick Larry Law, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing employees' fingerprints, voiceprints and other identifiers in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. US Foods is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 1:23-cv-04681, Trent v. US Foods Inc.

July 19, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

David Trent

defendants

US Foods, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

