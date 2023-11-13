Who Got The Work

Brian Rubenstein and Gayla Grant of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Allman Enterprises, doing business as McDonald's, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 29 in Florida Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a cashier who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to the hiring manager about sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:23-cv-01154, Trent v. Allman Enterprises, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 13, 2023, 7:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Nachell Trent

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Allman Enterprises, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination