New Suit - Copyright

Berger Singerman and the DuBoff Law Group filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of TrendTex Fabrics and TrendTex Holding LLC. The complaint takes aim at Bonnie Brown Designs Inc. for allegedly using the plaintiffs' Hawaiian print surface designs without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20291, TrendTex Fabrics, Ltd et al v. Bonnie Brown Designs, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 3:42 PM