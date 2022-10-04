Who Got The Work

King & Spalding partner Chris Campbell has entered an appearance for OpenText and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Paul Hastings on behalf of Trend Micro, a multinational data security and cyber defense company, asserts three patents related to the detection of malware and other cyberthreats. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr., is 1:22-cv-01063, Trend Micro Incorporated v. Open Text, Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

October 04, 2022, 7:19 AM