New Suit - Patent

Trend Micro, a multinational data security and cyber defense company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court against Canadian software developer OpenText. The lawsuit, brought by Paul Hastings, asserts three patents related to the detection of malware and other cyberthreats. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01063, Trend Micro Incorporated v. Open Text, Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

September 17, 2022, 1:14 PM