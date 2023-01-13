Tremendous Uptick: Lateral Partner Movement Surged in Texas ...

News From Law.com

Lateral partner moves in Texas were up 31% in 2022 when compared with 2021, which also was a record year, and Houston was by far the busiest market for partners switching firms, according to an analysis by recruiter Lee Allbritton, a principal in Amicus Search Group. Allbritton, who is based in Austin, found that 351 Texas partners moved firms during 2022, compared with 267 in 2021, with many of the shifts in the litigation, intellectual property and energy practices.

Legal Services

January 13, 2023, 4:23 PM