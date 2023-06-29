OpenAI Inc., developer of the ChatGPT AI language generator, was hit with a copyright infringement class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm and attorney Matthew Butterick, accuses the defendant of using copyrighted books as training material for ChatGPT. According to the suit, OpenAI used several different online datasets to train the various models of ChatGPT, including BookCorpus, a large collection of free novel books written by unpublished authors, Project Gutenberg and a host of shadow libraries including, Library Genesis, Z-Library, Sci-Hub and Bibliotik. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03223, Tremblay et al v. Openai, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
June 29, 2023, 7:23 AM