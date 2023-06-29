New Suit - Copyright Class Action

OpenAI Inc., developer of the ChatGPT AI language generator, was hit with a copyright infringement class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm and attorney Matthew Butterick, accuses the defendant of using copyrighted books as training material for ChatGPT. According to the suit, OpenAI used several different online datasets to train the various models of ChatGPT, including BookCorpus, a large collection of free novel books written by unpublished authors, Project Gutenberg and a host of shadow libraries including, Library Genesis, Z-Library, Sci-Hub and Bibliotik. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03223, Tremblay et al v. Openai, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

June 29, 2023, 7:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Mona Awad

Paul Tremblay

Plaintiffs

Joseph Saveri Law Firm

defendants

Openai GP, L.L.C.

Openai Startup Fund I, L.P.

Openai Startup Fund Management, LLC

Openai, Inc.

Openai, L.P.

OpenAI OpCo, L.L.C.

Openai Startup Fund GP I, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims