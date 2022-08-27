Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partners Teresa H. Michaud and Erin McCloskey Maus have stepped in to defend Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC in a consumer class action over the company's PlayStation 5 gaming console. The case, filed July 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by McGuire Law, claims that the consoles have a defect that causes them to power down without warning while games are in play. Michaud, who is based in Los Angeles, leads Baker McKenzie's interactive entertainment group and is co-chair of the firm's North America class action practice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:22-cv-03603, Trejo v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

August 27, 2022, 3:38 PM