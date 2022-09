Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action against Precision Dialogue Direct Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Beaumont Costales LLC, contends that the defendant uses a timekeeping system that collects and stores scans of employees' fingerprints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-05296, Trejo v. Precision Dialogue Direct, Inc.

Illinois

September 28, 2022, 4:11 PM