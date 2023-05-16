Removed To Federal Court

Certainteed LLC, a commercial and residential building materials manufacturer, on Monday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Certainteed is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 5:23-cv-00874, Trejo-Ramirez v. Certainteed, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 16, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Francisco Trejo-Ramirez

defendants

Certainteed, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches