Who Got The Work

Marcus M. Crider of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Penske Logistics in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed April 16 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Rickard Masker PLC on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly constructively discharged due to sex- and pregnancy-based employment discrimination. Co-defendant Bridgestone is represented by Spencer Fane. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00460, Trego v. Penske Logistics, LLC et al.

Automotive

June 03, 2024, 9:36 AM

