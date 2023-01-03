New Suit - Patent

Rutan & Tucker and Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed a patent lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of China-headquartered Tree E-Business Co. The suit arises from a complaint initiated with Amazon.com by the defendant, Michael Yong Wu. The suit seeks a declaration that a line-winding device for fishing poles sold by Tree E-Business does not infringe a patent held by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for Wu. The case is 5:23-cv-00004, Tree E-Business Co., Ltd. v. Wu.

Internet & Social Media

January 03, 2023, 7:22 PM