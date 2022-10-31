Who Got The Work

Woodrow H. Pollack of Shutts & Bowen has entered an appearance for Mike Hurst Citrus Service in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a single patent for insect repelling tree covers, was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by Allen, Dyer, Doppelt & Gilchrist on behalf of Tree Defender LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:22-cv-02139, Tree Defender, LLC v. Mike Hurst Citrus Service Incorporated.

Florida

October 31, 2022, 4:58 AM