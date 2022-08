Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Schiff Hardin on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Apple and Costco to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Michael H. Joseph on behalf of William Treanor, whose daughter allegedly suffered permanent burn marks and scarring from an Apple Watch Series 5. The case is 7:22-cv-07108, Treanor v. Apple Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 7:28 PM