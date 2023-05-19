Who Got The Work

Iliaura Hands and Carley Faucheux of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of Hartford in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed April 3 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Trey Lape on behalf of Johann Treadway. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:23-cv-01138, Treadway v. Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Johann Treadway

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Trey Lape

defendants

Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute