New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Capital One Financial was slapped with a class action Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by J. Madison PLC and the Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown on behalf of Capital One account holders who contend that they were not reimbursed by the defendant even after account holders were notified of fraudulent activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01349, Traylor v. Capital One Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 12:44 PM