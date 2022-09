New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of Traxcell Technologies, asserts four patents related to wireless network communication errors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00992, Traxcell Technologies, LLC v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al.