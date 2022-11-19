New Suit - Contract

McDermott Will & Emery and Rogge Dunn Group filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Trax International Corporation, a U.S. government professional and technical services provider. The complaint accuses technology services company Oasis Systems of unilaterally backing out of an executed teaming agreement related to submitting proposals in response to a $650 million Department of the Army, Aberdeen test support services contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02973, Trax International Corporation v. Oasis Systems, LLC.

Business Services

November 19, 2022, 9:18 AM