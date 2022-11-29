Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Svetlana Travis, a Russian sex worker who has brought multiple sexual assault allegations against former New York governor Eliot Spitzer. According to the suit, Bank of America should have known that Spitzer was allegedly withdrawing funds from the plaintiff's account and forging her signature on checks. The case is 1:22-cv-10102, Travis v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 12:34 PM