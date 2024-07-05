Who Got The Work

David M. Liu and Danielle Ocampo of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for health care company Life Line Screening of America in a pending digital privacy class action. The action, filed May 20 in California Central District Court by Tauler Smith LLP, accuses the defendant of violating California's Invasion of Privacy Act by using third-party 'trap and trace' software to compile data from anonymous website visitors without their knowledge or consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu, is 2:24-cv-04189, Travis Rounds v. Life Line Screening of America, Ltd et al.

Health Care

July 05, 2024, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Travis Rounds

Travis Rounds

Plaintiffs

Tauler Smith LLP

Defendants

Does

Life Line Screening of America, Ltd

Life LINE Screening Of America, Ltd

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims