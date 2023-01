Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fultz Maddox Dickens on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Bankers Insurance, an Assurant company, and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, concerning tornado damage claims, was filed by Marcum Tennyson PLLC on behalf of Draven Gilbert and Daeanyra Travis. The case is 5:23-cv-00004, Travis et al v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida et al.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 6:24 PM