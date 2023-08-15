Travis County Judge Blocks Abolition of Harris County Electi...

News From Law.com

A law that would have eliminated Harris County's control over its own elections was temporarily blocked by a Travis County judge, but the state attorney general filed an expedited appeal it claims stays the order. Judge Karin Crump of the 250th District Court, finding Senate Bill 1750 unconstitutional, issued a temporary injunction concerning enforcement of the law passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by the governor. The law refers to an amendment to the Texas Election Code, "to the extent that statute abolishes the position of county elections administrator in Harris County and/or requires transferring the duties and responsibilities of the Harris County EA from that office to the offices of the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector and/or the Harris CountyClerk," Crump's order states.

