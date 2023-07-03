Who Got The Work

Hilda Piloto, Steven M. Appelbaum and Steven M. Dickstein of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in to defend AMETEK Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed May 15 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Office of Keith M. Stern on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendant fired him in retaliation for requesting medical leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-60897, Traverso v. Ametek, Inc.

