New Suit - Contract

Connell Foley filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts subsidiary Travelodge Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over a franchise dispute. The court case, which takes aim at Nimesh Dinubhai, Fabius Enterprise LLC and Jabruti Patel, accuses the defendants of operating as a Travelodge after terminating a franchise agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05173, Travelodge Hotels, Inc. v. Fabius Enterprise, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 23, 2022, 5:24 PM