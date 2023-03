New Suit

Travelers sued Caitlin Hanley Kardohely Thursday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Clawson & Staubes, seeks a declaration of the rights and obligations of the parties in an underlying negligence lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00864, Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company v. Kardohely.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 11:55 AM