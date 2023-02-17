New Suit

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Co. sued Kamesha Davis Friday in Georgia Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no obligation to provide uninsured motorist coverage to the plaintiff for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00029, Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company v. Davis.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 3:46 PM