New Suit

Travelers filed a complaint for equitable contribution Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Usery & Associates, targets Wawanesa General Insurance in connection with underlying claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08505, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Wawanesa General Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 4:00 PM