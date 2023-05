New Suit

Travelers filed a lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court seeking to recover over $2 million for an allegedly damaged crane lifting system. The court case, brought by the Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman, targets Neshaminy Constructors and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01651, Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America v. Thackray Crane Rental, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America

Plaintiffs

Robert A Stutman

defendants

Neshaminy Constructors, Inc.

Thackray Crane Rental, Inc.

Witman Engineers And Consultants, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct