Who Got The Work

Scott E. Simmons of Miller & Martin has entered an appearance for Advanced Machine Technologies Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, which arises from a fire allegedly caused by faulty equipment designed by the defendants, was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Western District Court by by Wiseman Ashworth Trauger on behalf of Travelers Property Casualty Company of America. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:22-cv-02589, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Strategic Partner LLC et al.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 4:31 AM