New Suit - Product Liability

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America sued Advanced Machine Technologies Inc. and other defendants Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court. The court case, filed by Wiseman Ashworth Trauger, arises from a fire allegedly caused by faulty equipment designed by the defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02589, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Strategic Partner LLC et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 3:47 PM