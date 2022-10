New Suit - Product Liability

Travelers filed a lawsuit as subrogee of Kent Scientific Corp. Friday in Utah District Court. The court action, brought by Plant Christensen & Kanell, targets Shenznen Schichengdao Health Technology over claims stemming from a fire that occurred at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00661, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Shenznen Schichengdao Health Technology Co.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 7:38 PM