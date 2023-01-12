New Suit - Contract

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against ROJAC Construction Inc. Wednesday in Hawaii District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Li & Tsukazaki, seeks to declare that Travelers has no duty to defend or indemnify ROJAC in an underlying action in connection with alleged Fair Housing Act violations. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00015, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Rojac Construction, Inc.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 6:02 AM