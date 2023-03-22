New Suit

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America sued Irox Holdings, Pivot Adjusters and Christopher P. Wilson Tuesday in Colorado District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks over $2.6 million in overpaid hailstorm damage claims under a building and personal property policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00725, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Pivot Adjusters, LLC et al.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 7:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Christopher P. Wilson

Irox Holdings, LLC

Pivot Adjusters, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute