Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America sued Irox Holdings, Pivot Adjusters and Christopher P. Wilson Tuesday in Colorado District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks over $2.6 million in overpaid hailstorm damage claims under a building and personal property policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00725, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Pivot Adjusters, LLC et al.
Insurance
March 22, 2023, 7:55 AM