Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company has tapped attorneys Blake J. Russum and Birgit Huber Willand of Ropers Majeski PC as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 6 in California Northern District Court by the Aguilera Law Group behalf of Travelers, a New York-based insurance company. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 5:22-cv-05803, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 6:33 AM