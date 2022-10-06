New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Aguilera Law Group behalf of Travelers, a New York-based insurance company. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05803, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 7:12 PM