New Suit

Liberty Insurance Corp. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, an AIG subsidiary, were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from an underlying personal injury lawsuit, was brought by Usery & Associates on behalf of Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00540, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Liberty Insurance Corporation et al.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 7:01 PM