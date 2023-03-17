Thomas N. Lurie of Bowman and Brooke has stepped in as defense counsel to the Shyft Group USA Inc. and Morryde International Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, for alleged property damages arising from a fire, was filed Jan. 31 in Indiana Northern District Court by Clausen Miller on behalf of Travelers, as subrogee of Patrick Industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon E. Deguilio, is 3:23-cv-00086, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Jayco, Inc. et al.
Insurance
March 17, 2023, 11:55 AM