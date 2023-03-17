Who Got The Work

Thomas N. Lurie of Bowman and Brooke has stepped in as defense counsel to the Shyft Group USA Inc. and Morryde International Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, for alleged property damages arising from a fire, was filed Jan. 31 in Indiana Northern District Court by Clausen Miller on behalf of Travelers, as subrogee of Patrick Industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon E. Deguilio, is 3:23-cv-00086, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Jayco, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America, as subrogee of Patrick Industries

Plaintiffs

William G Aimonette

Brian A Villar

defendants

Jayco, Inc.

Morryde International Inc

Morryde International, Inc.

The Shyft Group USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

Hunt Suedhoff Kalamaros

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct