Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Christensen & Jensen on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver to Utah District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty air compressor, was filed by Bauman Loewe Witt & Maxwell on behalf of Travelers as subrogee of Roseman University Health Sciences. The case is 2:22-cv-00528, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S. et al.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 5:09 PM